Manassas, VA - It is with profound sadness we must inform you that our beloved wife, mother, "Nanny", and loving friend, Jane Catherine Cavalcante, 75, of Manassas, Virginia, passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord at the Adler Center in Aldie, VA on July 20, 2020. She was surrounded by her four children, grandchildren, and most importantly her beloved husband Bob Sr. who remained at her side as he had for 57 years.
Jane, called Janey by her family, was born on December 19, 1944, to John and Mary Kiefaber in Boulevard Hospital in Queens, NY and grew up in northern New Jersey in a large and loving family that stretched from New York to Pennsylvania. Raised with only one younger sister Susan, she was very close to all her many cousins and family in Pennsylvania where she spent many summers.
After numerous other jobs and her children had grown and left home, she worked as a Recreation Activities Assistant at Andover Sub-Acute and Rehab Center in Andover, New Jersey. Her Loving and compassionate Christian care of the elderly led to her role as the Pastoral Care Counselor, a calling that she embraced with all her heart.
A member of the local Christian Faith Fellowship Church in New Jersey, Jane's passionate faith and Love of God would help bring so many to the Lord through her faithful witness and Bible Study and it was there she and Bob made many life-long friends. She never stopped bringing people to the Lord and is still bringing many beyond her passing.
She and Bob Sr. left New Jersey and came to retire in Manassas, VA with their oldest son and his wife, and there she lived in her beautiful home until her passing.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Kiefaber (both of North Arlington, NJ); and her sister Susan Freeman (of San Francisco, CA).
She is survived by her loving husband Bob Sr. (of Manassas, VA);, and her children Bob Jr. and Rosana Cavalcante (of Manassas, VA); Mary and Andrew Durkin (of Kearny, NJ); Cathy Cavalcante (of Belleville, NJ); and Patrick Cavalcante (of Lyndhurst, NJ); as well as 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren all out of state.
Memorial services will be arranged at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's memory to the Christian Faith Fellowship Church in Franklin, NJ.
