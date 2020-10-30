Jane Dixon Fredericks
Fort Myers - 1935 - 2020
Jane Fredericks passed from this life on October 25, 2020, in Fort Myers, Florida. She was born January 20, 1935, the daughter of James and May Dixon. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John W. Fredericks, her daughter, Diane Richerts, and husband, Joseph, of Newtown, PA, and her son, Mark J. Fredericks, and wife, Shelley, of West Milford, NJ. Seven grandchildren survive her: James Richerts (Megan), Megan Garvin (Thomas), Katelyn Richerts, Leanne Fredericks, William Fredericks (Olivia), Douglas Fredericks, and Emily Caudill (Cameron). She has one great-grandchild.
Jane was born in Wayne, NJ, grew up in Butler, NJ, lived in Oak Ridge, NJ, for 44 years, and in Lake Mohawk, Sparta, NJ, for the last 20 years. She was a winter resident of Sanibel Island, Florida, and vacationed at her home in Mantoloking, NJ. She and her husband, John, met in freshman Latin Class in high school in 1949 beginning their 71 year relationship.
She graduated from Butler NJ High School and earned a B.S. Degree in Elementary Education from William Paterson College. She taught elementary school in Kinnelon and West Milford Township, NJ. Until her retirement, Jane was active in many civic organizations: Trustee of the West Milford Township Library and ran children story hours, a charter member of West Milford Township Woman's Club which under her tenure as its president restored the Ryerson Wing at Ringwood Manor in Ringwood, NJ. Jane was a founder and past president of the West Milford Garden Club.
An avid gardener all her life, Jane daily maintained one of Sparta's preeminent flower gardens at her home in Lake Mohawk and her extensive garden at the shore. For many years, she ran the flower show at the Newfoundland NJ Fireman's Fair. As an organizer and president of Rotary Anns (before women were admitted to Rotary in the 1980's), she raised funds to provide scholarships and became a Paul Harris Fellow, Rotary's most prestigious award. Always active in her church, she was a member of the Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church at Oak Ridge, NJ. For many years, she was the choir director (while John was church organist). She served on Session, the church's governing body, and was a lifetime Elder in the Presbyterian Church. She was an associate member of the Sanibel Congregational Church of Christ. Jane was an active member of the Bay Head Yacht Club and the Sanibel Captiva Yacht Club. She belonged to and supported charitable, historical, and social community endeavors throughout her lifetime, too numerous to mention with her time, talent and treasure.
Jane was an avid golfer and a winner of a number of trophies. She was a member and past president of the Beachview Women's Golf Association on Sanibel Island and a member of the Lake Mohawk Women's Golf League for many years. Jane enjoyed traveling and singing, but mostly loved and enjoyed her family. Her life was full and productive. She partook of the vast smorgasbord of life, enjoying life with a quick wit, grace and charm and always giving back. When you first met Jane, it was as if you always knew her. Her most enduring legacy is her family.
Funeral arrangements are private for immediate family only in view of the Covid 19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church, Jane Fredericks Memorial Fund, PO Box 302, Oak Ridge NJ 07438
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com