Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Newton, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Newton, NJ
Jane Getman Jones


1926 - 2019
Jane Getman Jones Obituary
FREDON -- Jane Getman Jones, 93, of Fredon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Newton.

Born in Midland Park in 1926 to Irving and Anna (Van Genderan) Getman, Jane moved to Sussex County when she was 4. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Garfield W. Jones Jr.; her daughter, Mary Jane Santin and her husband, Bob, of Wyckoff; her daughter, Joanne Merali and her husband, the late Zulfikar Merali, of Howell; her son, William Jones and his wife, Fran, of Paramus; her sister, Alice Jones; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sisters, Betty Haugh and Alma Foster.

A member of the Newton First Presbyterian Church since 1948, Jane was primarily a homemaker who dearly loved her family. She worked part time for many years at Montgomery Ward in Newton. Jane was happiest when surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, July 6, at the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, with a period of visitation prior at the church from 10 a.m. to noon. Interment will follow in the Frankford Plains Cemetery, Frankford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Janes's memory to the First Presbyterian Church, 54 High St., Newton, NJ 07860.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 5, 2019
