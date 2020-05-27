|
NEWTON - Janet Ann Ragsdale, 62, of Newton, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Baltimore, Md., Janet lived in Houston, Texas, where she was married Aug. 23, 1980, then lived in San Antonio, Texas, before moving to Jackson, N.J. She moved to Andover Township, where she lived for five years, then moved to Newton 20 years ago.
Janet received her B.S. from West Virginia University. She was a police dispatcher for Andover Township Police Department, retiring in 2017 with 25 years of service.
Janet was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Newton. She was an avid tri-athlete and also enjoyed traveling. Janet especially enjoyed spending time with her family and was a doting grandmother.
The daughter of the late Edward Mueller, Janet is survived by her husband of 40 years, John Ragsdale; her three children, Michael Ragsdale, of Andover Township, Jacqi Ragsdale, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Elizabeth Ragsdale, of Dallas, Texas; as well as her three grandchildren, Alexander and Lily Ragsdale and Luca Issaco. She is also survived by her mother, Peggy Mueller, of Baltimore, Md., and two sisters, Diane Flemming, of Claremont, Calif., and Barbara Pramschufer, of Upland, Calif.
Services are private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Memorial donations may be made to the 200 Club of Sussex County, 11 Lawrence Road, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 27, 2020