WANTAGE - Janet Byma (DeBoer), 92 years old, went to be with her Lord peacefully from her home Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Born to Benjamin and Anna DeBoer in Tirns, Friesland, Netherlands, she immigrated to the United States in 1948, settling in Augusta before moving to Wantage where she has lived for over 40 years.
Janet was a dedicated homemaker and farmed by her husband's side most of her life. She was a member of the Sussex Christian Reformed Church, the Ora Et Labora, a volunteer at the Sussex Christian School and ran the Christian Farmers Association.
Janet is predeceased by a granddaughter, Devon Ann Byma; a brother, Arthur; two sisters, Betty and Wieka; a son-in-law, Ed Van Der Molen; and is the beloved wife for 68 years of Henry Byma, of Wantage; devoted mother of Rich and Rosina Byma, of Wantage, Ann and Jake Ellens, of Ontario, Canada, Ben and Linda Byma, of Ilion, N.Y., Audrey and Roy Little, of Wantage, Betsy Van Der Molen, of Middletown, N.Y., and Joan and George Nafis, of Sparta; and is cherished by 21 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive their friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Sussex Christian Reformed Church, 51 Unionville Avenue, Sussex. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the church. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements by Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex.
Memorial gifts to the Sussex Christian School, 49 Unionville Avenue, Sussex, NJ 07461 or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 22, 2019