SAYRE, Pa. -- Janet Flinn passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019, in Sayre, Pa. She was 63. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to James Flinn and Patricia Cook (Kilbride). She grew up in Scotch Plains, N.J., where she graduated from Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School in 1974. She lived in Byram, N.J., from the mid-'80s to mid-'00s in the Lake Lackawanna area. She worked in the banking industry and enjoyed cooking, baking and craftwork dealing with sewing and stitching. She loved animals and had many pets in her life. Most of all, Janet cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Kevin Shanley and wife, Jillian, and grandchildren, Ava and Matthew, all of Ireland. She is also survived by her father, James Flinn, of Indiana; sister, Carole O'Neil, of Virginia; brothers, James Flinn Jr. and Timothy Flinn, both of Virginia, and Michael Flinn, of California. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 26, 2019