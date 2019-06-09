HACKETTSTOWN -- Janet (deJong) Hamming, 87, died unexpectedly at her home in Paragon Village, Hackettstown on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born March 9, 1932, to Berend and Grietje (Klamer) deJong in Oldekerk, Groningen, Holland, Janet was the oldest of seven children. She grew up during the German occupation of Holland during World War II, and her family witnessed and lived the effects of the war, including her uncle's assassination by the Nazis after he was arrested with a group of farmers for supposed acts they did not commit. In 1953, Janet married Ike and both believed their future hope was to leave their home country, and the decision was made to immigrate to Canada. With $150 each, they settled in Strathroy, Canada, where Ike became the manager of the Middlesex County Farm and Janet worked at a tobacco farm. In 1956, they moved their growing family to the United States, in Sussex. After renting various dairy farms in Wantage, they settled and purchased their very own in 1969. In November 2018, they both moved to Hackettstown. Janet was a member of the Sussex Christian Reformed Church and supporter of Sussex Christian School, serving on various committees for both over the years. She loved using her hands to create beautiful items from cross-stitch, needlepoint and crochet. Her beloved husband, Ike, passed away just one month ago, on May 4, 2019, and Janet was lost without him. We find peace in knowing they are together again. Recently celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary, their written words for advice to a successful marriage were to "Love each other and love the Lord; in all things trust in Him. And agree on the most important things in life, like how to raise your children." Janet was predeceased by her husband, Ike Hamming (May 4, 2019); her son, Ray Hamming (June 7, 2010); a sister, Ina (deJong) Mylius (March 15, 2018); and a brother, Foppe deJong (Dec. 1, 2001) of the Netherlands. Devoted mother of Peter Hamming and his wife, Linda of Martinsburg, Pa., Margaret Hoag and her husband, Michael of Jefferson City, Tenn., Bruce Hamming and his wife, Mary, of Wantage, and Renee Henderson, of Hardyston. Dear sister of Sietske (deJong) Broersma, Geert DeJong, Alie deJong and Eeuwe deJong, of the Netherlands. Cherished by 11 grandchildren: Missy, Bruce Peter, Lisa, Kristen, Mark, Nick, Katelyn, Anie, Ryan, Ashley and Kristina; and four great-grandchildren: Alina, Levi, Logan and Suzanna. The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Wednesday, June 12, from 6-8 p.m. A memorial service celebrating Janet's life will be Thursday, June 13, at 11 a.m. at the Sussex Christian Reformed Church, 49 Unionville Ave., Sussex. Burial at Clove Cemetery in Wantage is private. Memorial gifts to the Sussex Christian School, 51 Unionville Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461, are appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 9, 2019