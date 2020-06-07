Janet Lee Steyh
1958 - 2020
BYRAM - Janet Lee Steyh, 61, of Byram, made a peaceful journey to heaven, Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020, from her home.
She was born in Elmira, N.Y., on Oct. 11, 1958. Janet graduated from Lenape Valley H.S. and went on to earn her bachelor's degree in nutrition from Montclair State University. She was married to Adolf Steyh on Oct.22, 1988.
Besides spending time with her family, Janet had a few other loves of life. She was a faithful member of the Andover Presbyterian Church since 1993, and continued worshiping with the congregation virtually when she could no longer attend services in person. She enjoyed being involved in every aspect of the church, from teaching Sunday school to singing in the choir, participating in Vacation Bible School and working in the Second-Hand Store. Janet also treasured the outdoors. She relished skiing in the winter, water sports in the summer and going for hikes through the northern New Jersey State Parks. Later in life, she enjoyed motorcycle rides, traveling all over the tri-state area. While Janet's hobbies changed over the years, her love of crafting was always present. She made beautiful quilts, needle point, crocheted and created yearly memory books that her family will cherish always.
She is survived by her loving husband, Adolf Steyh; son, John Steyh and his wife, Paula; mother, Barbara Lee Johansen; four sisters, Linda Lee Wrisley and her husband, Kenneth, Donna Lee Johansen-Cross and her husband, David, Karen Lee Palatini, and Debra Lee Murrow and her husband, David; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Janet was predeceased by her father, John Johansen.
A memorial service to celebrate Janet's life will be planned once the rules and regulations due to the ongoing pandemic have been lifted. We ask that donations be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice in Janet's memory at www.karenannquinlanhospice.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Rt. 206), Newton. Online condolences may be offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
