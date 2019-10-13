|
|
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Janet Lyons Fairbanks, 70, of St. Augustine, Fla., died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, Fla.
Janet was born in Passaic, N.J., and raised in Rutherford. She was a founder of Father John's Animal House, an animal shelter in Lafayette which was very near and dear to her. Janet taught science for 37 years and most recently worked for Vernon High School. She was fascinated by science and nature and went on many educational trips for the Geraldine Dodge Foundation. Janet was also the author of the book "Walking the Wetlands".
Janet was predeceased by her parents, John and Janina Campo; and her sister, Leslie Campo. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Kevin Fairbanks, whom she married on Oct. 31, 1989; and her sister, Ruth Campo.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville, with a 4 p.m. service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Father John's Animal House, 50 Father John's Lane. Lafayette, N.J. 07848. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 13, 2019