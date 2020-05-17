|
|
SPARTA - On Saturday, May 2, 2020, Janet M. Hammell passed on from this world to a new realm of experience.
Born in Ellenville, N.Y., (1934), to Gertrude West and Cortland Tice she lived most her life in Sussex County, N.J. For many years she worked as a secretary for the Sparta Alpine Elementary School, where she was adored by students and staff. Having studied fashion design in Boston, she could always be found fashionably dressed, her choice of jewelry or scarves reflecting her sense of style and her appreciation for beauty and creative arts.
A central part of her life was her devotion to the First Church of Christ Scientist, Sparta, where she put her own creative talents to work in providing lovely floral arrangements. Janet also had an unparalleled love for animals, such as the birds, squirrels, and deer that were always welcome on her property, and she fought passionately for the conservation of New Jersey's black bears. It was of special importance to her to be a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Chinkchewunska Chapter.
Janet was a loving mother to daughters, Linda Johnson, Judy Johnson and Carol Margulies; sister to Eleanor Tice; and adoring grandmother to Eric and Joel Margulies. She was also doting "mother" to her Wired Hair Fox Terrier, Vida. Harry C. Johnson was her first husband, with whom she raised her family. In 1992, she married the late Richard Hammell.
Everyone knew Janet for her generosity, strong independent spirit, wonderful sense of humor, and embodiment of the Golden Rule to "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you" (Matt. 7:12).
The family would like to thank the many "angels," kind friends and strangers, who offered their assistance everywhere she went.
A celebration of Janet's life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 17, 2020