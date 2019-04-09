GREEN - On April 2, 2019, Janet Sullivan, 67, died at home after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. She was surrounded by her husband and three children.

Janet was born at Passaic General Hospital on Dec. 7, 1951. Her family lived in Garfield and then moved to the City of Passaic where she graduated from Passaic High School. She attended Montclair State University and graduated with a speech and language certification. She then started working for the Sparta Township Board of Education. She was a speech and language therapist from 1973 to 2009 mostly at the Alpine School.

She was married in 1972 to Walter Sullivan.

She is survived by her husband and their three children, Christopher, Scott and Kerri.

Her sister, Carol, and her mother and father, Florence and Bruno, predeceased her. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Janet enjoyed reading romance novels, watching her favorite television shows and ballroom dancing. It was her wish that her body be donated to the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in hopes that in something could be found to further Alzheimer's research.

There will be a Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, 48 Tranquility Road, (Route 517), Andover. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the , Greater New Jersey Chapter, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 9, 2019