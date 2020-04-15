|
NEWTON - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Janet Werbela at UMH Bristol Glen in Newton, on April 13, 2020, and with joy that we celebrate her life.
Born in Buffalo, N.Y., to Edwin H. and Viola H (Orth) Prange, Janet was raised in Hawthorne, N.J., and was in the first graduating class of Hawthorne HS. In 1942, she married her first love, Walter Nickel, and raised her family in Hawthorne. In 1975, she and Walt moved to South Otselic, N.Y., where she loved her Victorian home and began to travel to exotic places. After his death in 1984, Janet met the second love of her life and married Jerome Werbela in 1986. They lived in Madison, N.Y., and traveled to all corners of the earth. With his death in 2013, she returned to New Jersey to be by her family and has lived since at Bristol Glen. Janet loved meeting people and her life in retail sales in New Jersey. An elegant woman, she always dressed impeccably, with hair and nails done. Her sense of humor will live on with all who knew her.
Janet was predeceased by her parents, husbands, and sisters, Edwina Prange and Vera (Prange) Sinning. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Butch Osborne; her son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Denise Nickel; and five grandchildren, Jaymi and husband, Paul Pfeil, Bryan and wife, Robin, Jill and husband, Parker Space, Brett and wife, Ami, and Brenna and husband, Jordan Baker. Janet was further blessed with eight great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home in Netcong. No services will occur at this time and a celebration of Janet's life will happen at a later date. Messages of condolence may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 15, 2020