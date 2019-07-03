STANHOPE -- Janny passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was 75 years young. She was born in Newton to the late Philip J. and Janice D. (Dolan) Kelly but raised in Stanhope, where she enjoyed her family's soda (Kelly Beverages) and making memories with her siblings, Patricia (Togno), Peter (deceased), William "Chubby" (deceased), Philip "Flip" (deceased), Melvin (deceased) and Christopher. She graduated from Netcong High School in 1961. After high school, Janny worked tirelessly as a legal secretary for more than 50 years. She is survived by her siblings, Patricia and Christopher; daughter, Meghan (Kelly) Vanderhoof; son-in-law, Jay Vanderhoof; grandchildren, Anna, Corey and Kian. Janny will also forever be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Bell's Mansion in Stanhope. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at Memorial & Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 3, 2019