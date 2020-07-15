Janice E. Savage
Hampton Township - Janice E. Savage, 73, of Hampton Township, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at home.
Janice was born Somerville to the late Tony and Florence (Johnson) Kemp and raised in South Bound Brook. She attended Rutgers University where she was an honors student, earning a Bachelor's degree in math and economics. Janice was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Janice is survived by her husband, Larry L. Savage; her daughter, Dawn Lawrence and husband, Jeff; her son, Scott Savage; and her grandchildren, William and Stella Phalon and Morgan and Brooke Savage.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
