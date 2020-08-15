1/
Janice Hocking
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Hocking
Sussex - Janice Hocking, age 77 of Sussex, went home to be with her Lord & Savior on Thursday, August 13th, 2020 at the New York Presbyterian Cornell Hospital in New York City.
Born in Paterson NJ, to the late Peter and Grace (Pries) Bosma, Janice had lived in Franklin NJ, before settling in Sussex, where she has lived most of her life. Janice had previously worked at the Ben Franklin Store and the Holland American Bakery. She was also an active member of the Sussex Christian Reformed Church since its inception.
Predeceased by her husbands, Richard J. Vander Ploeg (1968)and Thomas Hocking (2010); a brother, Allen Bosma; and a sister, Isabel Russell, Janice is survived by her loving children, Kathrynne Shafer and husband David of Mechanicsburg, PA, Cheryl Ryder and husband Darryl of Telford, PA, and Richard Vander Ploeg and wife Judith of Wantage; grandchildren Rachel and Sarah Ryder, and RJ and Patrick Vander Ploeg; and a brother John Bosma and his wife Nancy of Daytona Beach, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Janice will be held on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Ferguson Funeral Home 27 Third Street Sussex, NJ 07461 with services at the Sussex Christian Reformed Church 51 Unionville Avenue, Sussex, NJ 07461 on Wednesday, August 19th, 11AM , for Facebook and live stream go to http://Facebook.com/SussexChristianReformedChurch or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_jdOSjWIyfebu92I_GEkkA . Proper social distancing measures will be followed. All attendees are required to wear masks at all times and only 50 people will be allowed in building at one time. Burial will follow in the Clove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sussex Christian Reformed Church or the Sussex Christian School. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-4941
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved