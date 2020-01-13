Home

Jason Eric "Jay" Andre Obituary
OGDENSBURG - Jason "Jay" Eric Andre, 37, of Ogdensburg passed in peace Monday, Jan. 6 at home.
Born in Newton and raised in Frankford, Jay was a lifelong resident of Sussex County and had a passion for spending time in NYC. He attended High Point Regional High School.
Jay had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with his family and friends. He had an immense love for music and was skilled in playing many instruments. He was known for being the Misfits biggest fan! Jay was a gifted and talented artist who loved life and its challenges. He was a unique individual who impacted so many with his presence.
Jay is survived by his girlfriend, Tina Thomas; his parents, Vernon and Lucy Andre of Conway, S.C.; his sisters, Jennifer Decker and husband, Neil, of Hampton; Stacie Andre and companion, Danny Raff, of Hampton; his nieces, Ashley Hewitt and Sarah Decker; and his nephew, Ryan Hewitt.
Forever in our hearts, a celebration of Jay's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Family Promise, P.O. Box 154, Newton, NJ 07860 or the Center for Prevention and Counseling, 61 Spring St., 3rd Floor, Newton, NJ 07860.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 13, 2020
