UNIONVILLE, N.Y. -- Mr. Jason Scott Russell, a lifetime resident of Unionville, N.Y., entered into rest Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was 45. He was born in Middletown, N.Y., on Feb. 17, 1974, to John E. Russell and the late JoAnne Sutton Russell of Unionville. Jason graduated from Minisink Valley High School, Class of 1992. He was a 25-year member of the Unionville Fire Department (Minisink Hose Co. No. 1), current president, and lieutenant of Fire Police. Jason is survived by his daughter, Ginamarie Russell, of New York, N.Y.; her mother, Michelle Peters, of Unionville, N.Y.; his father, John E. Russell, of Unionville, N.Y.; sister, Shari Bailey and her significant other, Barry Filipowski, of Greenville; niece, Erica Laird; nephew, Kyle Laird and his son, Aiden Laird; and niece, Jenna Laird. Friends and family may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, N.Y. Funeral services will be follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Amy Garrett officiating. Cremation will be held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, Pa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jason's name to the Unionville Fire Department, P.O. Box 372, Unionville, NY 10988. Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771, 845-856-5191 For additional information, , or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 17, 2019