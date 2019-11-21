|
|
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. - Jean Concilio, 93, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at NHC Healthcare in Garden City, S.C.
Born and raised in Waterbury, Conn., Jean was a longtime resident of Sussex County before moving to South Carolina. She was a Sister of Mercy for more than 25 years before marrying her late husband. Jean was a teacher for the Newton Board of Education before her retirement.
The daughter of the late James and Virginia (Flynn) Campbell, Jean was also predeceased by her husband, Donald. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Frederick Jordan; her sister-in-law, Patricia Campbell; as well as several nephews and one niece in Connecticut.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Newton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 21, 2019