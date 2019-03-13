|
SPARTA - Jean Gloria Morris, 77, of Sparta, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on March 11, 2019, due to a long battle with cancer.
Relatives and friends are welcome to visit with the family 4-8 p.m., Thursday, March 14, at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha, 427 Stanhope Sparta Road, Sparta. Interment will follow at Sparta Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Sparta.
Memorial donations are being accepted by way of www.inmemof.org to the . Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 13, 2019