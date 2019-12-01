|
|
NEWTON - Jean M. Bodner, 91, of Newton, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at her home with her loving family at her side.
Born in Wantage, Jean grew up in Layton and has been a resident of Newton most of her life. Daughter of the late Melvin and Lula (nee VanAuken) Shafer, Jean was a graduate of the Newton High School class of 1946.
A loving and devoted wife, mother and homemaker, Jean enjoyed volunteering her time for Planned Parenthood as well as the Newton Medical Center.
Mrs. Bodner was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward P. Bodner, in 2012 and her daughter, Lori Bodner in 2017. She is survived by her loving son, Gary E. Bodner, of Andover Township.
Private arrangements and online condolences are through Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Rt. 206), Newton, or www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jean's memory may be made to Father John's Animal House, 50 Father Johns Lane, Lafayette, or www.fatherjohnsanimalhouse.org.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 1, 2019