VERNON -- Jean M. DeYoung, 87, of Vernon, formerly of Ringwood and Lake Placid, Fla., was called home to heaven by her Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born in England to the late Samuel and Mildred (Saville) Ralph, Jean grew up in war-torn England during World War II. Many of her childhood friends perished on board the HMS Benares, a ship filled with children that was intentionally bombed by the Germans. However, the Lord graciously spared her when she refused to board the ship. A former activities director for the Lakeview Convalescent in Wayne, Jean wore many hats. She even won the award for "Most outstanding nursing home director" three years in a row. Jean loved Jesus and wanted to share his Gospel with all she knew, which led to her involvement in building Ringwood Baptist Church and starting Ringwood Christian school. She also started a scholarship program for children to attend camp at Shiloh Bible Camp and always asked people she met "if they knew Jesus in a personal way." She loved telling her grandchildren stories of growing up in England in the good times and bad. She would reminisce about being witness to the Battle of Britain in the skies overhead and the times she spent in the bomb shelters. She came to America after meeting the love of her life, who was in the U.S. Navy at the time and proudly served during the Korean War. Predeceased by her parents, Jean is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert DeYoung; sons, Robert, of Matamoras, Pa., and Glenn and his wife, Pamela, of Tennessee; and daughter, Jean Zabriskie and husband, Tom of Vernon. She was also the loving grandmother of Nathanael DeYoung and wife, Jodi, Ben DeYoung, Dr. Naomi Jean Kalliath and husband, Dr. Mathew Kalliath, Derek DeYoung, Dustin DeYoung, Sarah Zabriskie and Luke Zabriskie; as well as great-grandmother of Nathanael and Lincoln DeYoung. A memorial service for Jean will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Shiloh Bible Camp, 753 Burnt Meadow Road, Hewitt. In lieu of flowers, donations to "Child free" Shiloh Bible Camp are appreciated. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 4, 2019