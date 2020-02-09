|
TUCSON, Ariz. - On Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, Jean Alles passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior.
She was born Jean Elizabeth Neubaur, in Hackettstown, N.J., to George and Henrietta Neubauer. Raised in Hamburg, she attended and graduated from Hamburg High School. Jean had also lived in Franklin, McAfee, and Highland Lakes.
During her time in New Jersey, she worked at the Playboy Club, DW Clark, Havens, Baldwin bus services, and finally retiring from Westinghouse.
Jean was a devoted Catholic, attending St. Francis De Sales, Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic, and St. Pius Roman Catholic churches. She regularly attended Bible study and volunteered for Summer Bible Camp. After retiring, Jean moved to Tucson, Ariz., where she wanted to reenter the workforce. She dedicated 25 years to Tucson Unified School District. Jean was involved in the Woman's Club, American Legion, and the VFW Auxiliaries.
She was a very social, happy, and loving person. Jean was an expert seamstress and enjoyed knitting sweaters for her grand-babies. She had a talent for making people laugh with her brand of corny jokes, a love for all animals, and spent her spare time solving all kinds of puzzles. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
Jean was predeceased by her parents, George and Henrietta Neubauer; her first husband, Joseph Premock; and, later in years her second husband, Richard Alles.
She is survived by her siblings, Shirley Baldwin, of Vernon, N.J., Barbara Thomas and her husband, Joseph, of Vernon, N.J., James Neubauer and his wife, Linda, of North Carolina; her children, Barbara Post and her husband, Gary, of Tucson, Ariz., Joseph Premock, of Tucson, Ariz., Pamela Norman and her husband, Allen, of Wantage, N.J.; her grandchildren, Alana Hand and her husband, Roger, of Marina, Gary Post and his wife, Chelsea, of Michigan, Robert Norman, of Wantage, N.J., Raymond Norman and his wife, Amanda, of Wantage, N.J., Randy Norman and his partner, Candice Mann, of Hardyston, N.J.; four great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jean's name to Southern Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 9, 2020