SPARTA - Jean S. Nelson, 96, of Sparta, passed away June 9, 2020, at Milford Manor in West Milford.
Jeans' parents were David W. Goble and Helen Shuman Goble and she was born on the present site of the Goble Funeral Home in Sparta. Jean was an active and longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Harmony Lodge, Newton. She loved her family and made quilts for all of them. For as long as she could, Jean enjoyed spending winters in Arizona with Richard and the rest of the year between Roger and Bob's homes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Jean is predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Norman F. "Nelly" Nelson. She is survived by her devoted sons, Roger N. Nelson and his wife, Nancy, of Coatesville, Pa., Lawrence D. Nelson and his wife, Judy, of Wantage, Robert A. Nelson, of Sparta, and Richard K. Nelson and his partner, Larry R. Smith, of Phoenix, Ariz. Jean is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Jeffrey, Gregory, and Jennifer; and eight great grandchildren.
All services were held privately under the direction of the Goble Funeral Home, Sparta.

Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
