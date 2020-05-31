THOMPSON, Pa. - It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to our Mom and Nanma after a brief but swift illness.

She came to the United States at the age of 12 from The Netherlands and still maintained a 70 year+ friendship with her girlfriend there. She was a dairy farmer her whole life. Her joys in life were watching the birds at the feeders, especially hummingbirds, NASCAR races on a Sunday afternoon, and always watching wrestling. She enjoyed talking to her friends on the phone, crocheting and knitting for family members, word search puzzles and eating smoked eel.

But what brought her the most joy in life was trucking her kids and later in life, the grandkids to 4H meetings and events. She absolutely loved going to the Harford Fair and watch the kids show all their animals, from cows to pigs to goats to chickens to rabbits, and visiting with old friends as she scooted around in her jazzie. She loved her grandson, Zachary and all her dogs that kept her company after the passing of her husband of 50 years, three years ago. She worked hard all her life and would do anything for her kids and grandkids. She was always up for an adventure and loved to tell stories of her younger days with her horse, Rocky.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad Zebrowski Sr.; her parents, Bill and Linda Terpstra; brothers, Orrie, John and David Terpstra; and infant sister, Trijntje. Jean is survived by her three brothers, Herman (Pat) Terpstra, Arnold (Diane) Terpstra and Bill (Beth) Terpstra; two sisters, Wilma (Charlie) Krivanek and Linda (Maynard) Upright; her six children, Barb (Ronnie) O'Dell, Shirley (Eric) Rucher, Donald (Tammy) Stout, Conrad (Michelle) Zebrowski Jr., Luke (Terry) Zebrowski and Connie (Joe) Zebrowski-Chisek. Nanma will be missed terribly by her 15 grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren, plus two more great-grandchildren on the way. She will be missed more so by the grandchildren that lived local, Brittany Zebrowski, Adam and Dylan Stout, Austin and Zachary Chisek, and Adriana Zebrowski.

The family will be holding a private memorial service at a later date.

