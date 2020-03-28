Home

Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Jeanne Ann (LaChapelle) Jameson

Jeanne Ann (LaChapelle) Jameson Obituary
HIGHLAND LAKES - Jeanne Ann Jameson (LaChapelle), 68 years old, passed away after a long illness at St. Clare's Hospital, Dover, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Born to Napolean and Helene LaChapelle in Glen Ridge, she lived in Rutherford before moving to the Highland Lakes section of Vernon Twp. 33 years ago.
Jeanne earned her BA in business administration from Jersey City State College and her MA in accounting from Felician College. She worked as an accountant for J. Moore & Co. in Livingston for over 20 years, retiring in 2015. Jeanne took great joy in traveling, music and gardening.
Jeanne is predeceased by her husband, Michael Jameson (2018), and is the devoted mother of Leanne Jameson, of Marlboro, Mass.; dear sister of Renee LaChapelle, of New Jersey, and Margaret Fulton, of Arizona; mother-in-law of Glenn Church; sister-in-law of Rosemary Farrell, Nancy Dreher, Susie Jameson and Joe Jameson. Cherished by many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Private cremation services by Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
