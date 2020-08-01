Jeanne Martha Fairclough Schillinger
Frelinghuysen - Jeanne Martha Fairclough Schillinger, 97, left this life peacefully on Monday, July 27th surrounded by her family at her home in Frelinghuysen, NJ. Born in Paterson, Jeanne was raised in Hawthorne and went on to receive her degree in Christian Education from the Baptist Institute in Philadelphia.
Jeanne and her husband, Wes, lived in Sparta for 37 years where they raised their family and were active in the First Presbyterian Church. They were also founding members of the Panther Valley Ecumenical Ministry. After designing and moving to their cherished Frelinghuysen home in 1988, they became dedicated members of the First Presbyterian Church of Blairstown.
An avid reader, Jeanne shared her love of books and research during her time as assistant librarian at Newton High School. She belonged to a knitting club which sent sweaters to people in need, and she was an accomplished gardener and cook. In her later years, she was embraced by many who were drawn to her curiosity about the world and her determination to keep learning, keep caring, keep planting seeds. Above all else, she loved and celebrated her family and dear friends. Jeanne and her husband Wes, traveled extensively through their years together. visiting family and many beloved friends. Jeanne enjoyed family gatherings, visits from her children and grandchildren and believed in keeping tradition alive.
Jeanne considered her most important and meaningful role in life is that of being a mother and creating the fiber of a strong family. She lived for and loved her family and was the light and glue of it.
She is survived by her son, Bruce and daughter-in-law Mary of Wantage, son Brian and daughter-in-law Nina of Clarks Summit, PA, daughter Gwen and son-in-law Reg Corbett of Apalachicola, FL, son-in-law Richard Papaccio of Hopewell Junction, NY and seven treasured grandchildren. Jeanne also had many cherished nieces and nephews, as well.
She is preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 70 years, John Wesley, and her beloved daughter Louisa Jeanne Papaccio.
Private graveside services under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ at the Yellow Frame Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
