Jeffrey A. Hennion
Newton - Jeffrey A. Hennion, 62, of Newton passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Morris View Healthcare Center.
Born in Newton, to the late Gordon and Judith (Halpin) Hennion he graduated Newton High School and worked for Sussex County Road Department. Jefferey was an avid record and DVD collector and car enthusiast.
Jefferey is survived by his sister; Dorothy Rusby and her husband Harry, his brother; George Hennion, his companion Colleen Russell, his step-children; Brittani, Tyler and Penni, his grandchildren; Bryce, Conner and Spencer, his nephews; Aaron, Alan, Adam and Kylan, his nieces; Ashleigh, Amanda, Kelsey and McKenna and his lifelong friend; William Hayhurst. Along with his parents, Jeffrey was predeceased by his sister Denise Sargent.
Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ with a service at 5:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jeffrey's name to American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
OCT
24
Service
05:30 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
