SUSSEX - Jennie L. Ratti, age 103, of Sussex, passed away peacefully April 6, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Care Center in Frankford.
Born in Coupon, Pa., to the late Louis and Ines (Agnetti) Serventi, Jennie lived in Cliffside Park and North Bergen before settling in Wantage in 1947. She and her husband, Renald "Shakespeare" Ratti, owned and operated Ratti's Confectionery Store and the Five and Ten, both in Sussex Borough. Jennie had also been a parishioner of the St. Monica's RC Church in Sussex and a past member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Predeceased by her parents; husband; and nine siblings, Jennie is survived by her loving children, Eugene A. Ratti and his wife, Elaine, of Lake Hopatcong, Renald L. Ratti and wife, Billie, of Ocala, Fla., Louise I. Dente and husband, James, of Wantage, and Mario J. Ratti, of Raritan; three grandchildren, Monica Lineburg and husband, Jeff, Anthony Ratti, and Michael Dente; great-granddaughters, Allyson and Isabella; and one surviving sister, Matilda Serventi, of Tyrone, Pa.
Due to government restrictions, services are private and under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 12, 2020