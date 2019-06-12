The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
Jennifer Anne Wade Obituary
WANTAGE - Jennifer Anne Wade, age 41, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at her residence in Wantage.

Born in New Orleans, La., Jennifer had lived in Sussex County most of her life. She was a self-employed certified nurse aide (CNA) and had previously been employed at the Milford Manor in West Milford and the Sussex County Homestead in Frankford.

She is survived by her mother, Rosalba (Raguseo) Wade, of Wantage; her father, Henry Wade, of Florida; her husband, Darren Kish, of Wantage; her son, Keegan Nestor, at home; her daughters, Taylor Wade and Tabitha Nestor, at home; her brothers, Daniel Wade, of Wantage, Kevin Wade and his wife, Avery, of Virginia, and Harley Wade, of New Hampshire; her maternal grandfather, Francesco Raguseo, of Wantage; her uncle, Sal Raguseo and his wife, Kim, of Florida; and her aunt, Diane Wade Preble and her husband, Steve of North Carolina.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the funeral service from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.

The family requests in lieu of flowers and Mass cards that memorial donations may be made to the Education Fund for Tabitha and Keegan. Checks may be made payable to Rosalba Wade. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 12, 2019
