PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Jerome Irving Serin, (Jerry), born in Sussex, N.J. on April 26, 1947, passed on Feb. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla., unexpectedly after a sudden but brief battle with cancer. Jerry was a resident of Port Charlotte, Fla., for the past four years where he enjoyed his life to the fullest, including restoring a 1951 Pontiac and belonging to three car clubs.
Jerry grew up in Franklin, N.J., and joined the Marine Corps. He served from 1965 to 1971, which included a tour in Vietnam. His last active duty assignment was with the HMM-163 Ridge Runners, MAG-56 as a crew chief in that tilt rotor squadron. After serving at Marine Corps, Air Station El Toro in Tustin, Calif., he met his wife, Judi.
His father, Jerome J. Serin, his mother, Betty Current, and his older brother, Leland Serin, predeceased Jerry. Jerry is survived by his wife, Judi, of 50 years; his sister, Ramona Serin Flood, of Milford, Pa., and four children, Joe, Christine, Tom, and Jenn Serin.
Jerry will be laid to rest next to his father and brother at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Franklin, N.J. in the spring (TBA). Afterwards, the family is hoping to hold a small reception honoring him and his time in service to his country at the American Legion Post 132 in Franklin, N.J. "Semper Fi" "Once a Marine always a Marine." Jerry was very proud to have served his country.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 7, 2020