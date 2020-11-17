Jerry B. Magruder, Jr.

Jerry B. Magruder, Jr., formerly of Sparta, died from COVID-19 on November 15, 2020 in Neptune City, New Jersey. He was 100 years old. He was born on June 13, 1920 and spent his youth in Chicago, Illinois. He attended Northwestern University before transferring to the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York during World War II.

He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Marion Reiley Magruder, his son Scott Magruder, and his siblings, Lalla Lindsey and Paul Magruder. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Magruder and her husband Craig Walker; his son Bruce Magruder and his wife Denise; four granddaughters, Dana Walker, Elizabeth Walker, Caitlin Magruder and Joanna Magruder and their partners; and a great-granddaughter, Reilly Thomas.

Mr. Magruder worked in photocopy equipment sales, starting in the 1950's when such equipment was newly invented. He and his late wife moved to Lake Mohawk in 1960, and they were very active in community affairs, including the Presbyterian Church. He served as a Deacon and Elder and was a member of the choir for many years.

Mr. Magruder was a lifelong physical fitness buff. In his earlier life, he enjoyed jogging and lifting weights. More recently, he enjoyed learning tai chi from his friend Kent Jarratt, whom he first met during his residency at Asbury Tower. Jerry's family is deeply grateful to Kent for visiting him in the Coral Harbor Nursing Home on a weekly basis, where he continued to lead Jerry and a couple of other residents through tai chi sessions.

Memorial services will be private.



