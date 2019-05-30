MILFORD, Pa. - Jerry Hayes Day, 56 , of Milford, Pa, passed away peacefully on May 24, at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, Pa., of complications from lung cancer.

Jerry was born in Sussex to Jerry and Diane Day, of Franklin. He attended Sussex County Vocational Technical School and went on to become a machinist for many years. Later, Jerry pursued a second career as a licensed real estate agent with Keller Williams in Milford. In addition, he turned a hobby into a "house flipping" business and took pleasure in taking foreclosed houses and making them profitable. He enjoyed the hunt of finding the right flooring, appliances, and shade of paint to turn the house around and could often be found with sawdust in his hair perusing the local home and hardware stores. Jerry enjoyed golf, the beach, and the N.Y. Yankees. He also liked a good long nap and hanging with the extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Marie Jensen, and his paternal grandparents Orville and Lenore Day.

In addition to his parents Jerry is survived by his sons, Tyler, Kevin and Jason and their mother, Darlene, of Milford, Pa. He is also survived by his brothers, Dan (Jean Marie), of Vernon, and Jimmy (Lisa), of California, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Franklin Presbyterian Church, 11 Main St., Franklin. A repast will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in can be made to offset funeral expenses/his sons' college expenses. (Please see a family member.) Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 30, 2019