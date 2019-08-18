Home

POWERED BY

Services
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica Watt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica Watt


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessica Watt Obituary
FRANKLIN -- Jessica Watt, 43, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Jessica was born April 21, 1976, in Belleville, and was a longtime resident of New York state.

Jessica was predeceased by her father, Dennis R. Watt, in 2010, and is survived by her mother, Florence (Grzes) Watt, of Franklin. Jessica is also survived by her brother, Michael and his wife, Jennifer, of Livingston; as well as her sister, Kristen and her husband, Brian J. Burdzy, of Connecticut; and her nieces and nephews, William, Harrison, Jaclyn and Sheena.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, with services at 4 p.m., at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, donations to C.L.E.A.R., 61 Spring St., 3rd Floor, Newton, NJ 07860, or to Father's John's Animal House, 50 Father's John's Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848, would be appreciated.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now