FRANKLIN -- Jessica Watt, 43, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Jessica was born April 21, 1976, in Belleville, and was a longtime resident of New York state. Jessica was predeceased by her father, Dennis R. Watt, in 2010, and is survived by her mother, Florence (Grzes) Watt, of Franklin. Jessica is also survived by her brother, Michael and his wife, Jennifer, of Livingston; as well as her sister, Kristen and her husband, Brian J. Burdzy, of Connecticut; and her nieces and nephews, William, Harrison, Jaclyn and Sheena. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, with services at 4 p.m., at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. In lieu of flowers, donations to C.L.E.A.R., 61 Spring St., 3rd Floor, Newton, NJ 07860, or to Father's John's Animal House, 50 Father's John's Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848, would be appreciated.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 18, 2019