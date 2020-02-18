Home

Jewan P. Budhan

Jewan P. Budhan Obituary
NEWTON - Jewan P. Budhan, 67, of Newton, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Sussex County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Frankford Township.
Born in Guyana, South America, Jewan was a longtime resident of Sussex County, living in Franklin, Newton and Frankford. He was part of the SCARC community for many years.
The son of the late Jaichan Budhan, Jewan is survived by his mother, Motee Boodhan; his brother, Chakra Budhan; his niece, Diana Salazar; and his nephew, Eric Budhan.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon today, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, with family eulogies at noon. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at Garden State Crematory, 4101 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, North Bergen.
Memorial donations may be made to SCARC Guardianship Services, 11 U.S. Route 206, Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
