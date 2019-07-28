|
WANTAGE -- Jo Ann Johnson, 71, passed away Thursday July 25, 2019. Jo Ann was born in Sussex on Dec. 9, 1947, to Woodrow and Mamie (Crawford) Williams. She was a lifelong resident of Sussex. Jo Ann was a key punch operator for Selective Insurance Company for 29 years and worked at Morley Shirt Company, retiring 13 years ago, and for many years was a part time worker at the Sussex Theatre. Jo Ann was an avid bowler and enjoyed motorcycle rides and flea markets. Jo Ann was the beloved wife of Roger E. Johnson Sr.; mother of Roger E. Johnson Jr. and his companion, Ramona Willis; grandmother of three grandsons, Tyler, Kyle and Joseph; sister of Sandra "Sandy" Stormes and her husband, Robert, of Wantage; sister-in–law of Thomas Johnson and companion, Marcia, of North Carolina, Donald Johnson and his wife, Debbie, of West Virginia, and Mark Johnson and his wife, Donna, of Illinois; and is survived by nieces and nephews and her beloved Clover. Relatives and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex. Funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the funeral home and interment service at Clove Cemetery. For directions and condolences, see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 28, 2019