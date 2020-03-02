Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ferguson - Vernon Funeral Home
241 Route 94
VERNON, NJ
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ferguson - Vernon Funeral Home
241 Route 94
VERNON, NJ
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales RC Church
614 Rt . 517
VERNON, NJ
1931 - 2020
VERNON - Joan Ann Stellingwerf, 89, of Vernon, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Newton Medical Center.
Born in Teaneck to the late Robert and Lucille (Way) Monte, Joan grew up in Hackensack and summered in Highland Lakes, before moving to Vernon in 1962.
A graduate of William Paterson College, Joan was a librarian for Walnut Ridge School in Vernon until her retirement in 2000. Most recently, she worked at the Thrall Library in Middletown, N.Y. She was also an active parishioner of the Saint Francis De Sales RC Church in Vernon.
Predeceased by her parents, husband Neil Stellingwerf, and her five younger siblings, Joan is survived by her loving daughter, Lesley Fischer and husband Jim, of Vernon; grandchildren, Jessica Worden and fiancé Chuck Bailey of Vernon, Heather Worden of Miami, Fla., Jason Worden of Warwick, N.Y., Jennifer Fischer of Matamoras, Penn., and James Fischer II of Vernon; and great-grandchildren Camillo and Carleigh Guzman, and Tyler and Trent Bailey, as well as an expected great-grandson, Dakota Ryder Worden.
Visitation for Joan will be held on Wednesday, March 5, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, N.J. 07462. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 6, at the St. Francis De Sales RC Church in Vernon. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Francis De Sales Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 2, 2020
