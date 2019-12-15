|
SUSSEX - Joan B. Nagy, age 82, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Passaic to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Veres) Vincze, Mrs. Nagy grew up in Garfield and East Paterson before moving to Sussex County in 1973.
She had been employed as a teacher's assistant, working with the disabled children at the Lawrence School in Wantage before her retirement. Mrs. Nagy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sussex, where she served as an elder and a former Sunday school teacher. She loved animals, children and decorating her home.
Mrs. Nagy was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Vincze and her brother-in-law, August Nagy. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles J. Nagy; her daughter, Susan Lemenille and her husband, Kenneth; her brother, Stephen Vincze and his wife, Mary Ann; her sister-in-law, Cathy Nagy; her nieces, Christina Nagy and Diana Diana; her nephew, Ronald "RJ" Vincze Jr.; and by caring family and friends, like Sandy Marion.
Friends may pay their respects to the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Clove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Father John's Animal House, 50 Father John's Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 15, 2019