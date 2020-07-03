Joan Elaine Burd Bertalan
Ogdensburg - Joan Elaine Burd Bertalan, 92, died Sunday June 28, 2020, at home in Ogdensburg after a long illness.
The daughter of the late Hobart C. and Doris M. Burd, she was born in Warwick on May 29, 1928. She attended Hamburg and Franklin Schools, and later worked at Federal Laboratories in Nutley, NJ and became a licensed Cosmetologist after attending the Franklin Beauty School in Elizabeth, NJ. Joan loved gardening her Zinnias, needlework, reading true crime novels, collecting antique dolls, watching Forensic Files, and most of all spending time with her beloved family. She was active as Manager of Girls Softball and a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts.
Mrs. Bertalan was predeceased by her husband Joseph C. Bertalan in 2008, her brother Hobart Jay Burd Sr. in 2013, and her son Christopher Jay Bertalan in 2014.
She is survived by her children Joseph N. Bertalan and his wife, Penny, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Candace Horner (Michael) of Oak Ridge and Jeanne Daubner and her husband, Matt, of Ogdensburg; loving grandmother of Jason Bertalan of Lake Ariel, PA, Clint Bertalan of Aiken, SC and their mother Shelley LeDuc of Sparta, Abigail Bertalan Walls (Ryan) of Jacksonville, FL, Joseph Bertalan (Liseth) of Hawaii, Kathryn Daubner of Reno, Nevada, Halle Daubner of San Diego, CA, Sophie Daubner of Ogdensburg, Chad Horner and Tyler Horner of Brooklyn, NY.
The family will receive friends and family at a Celebration of Life event to be announced at a later date. Cremation will be private. The family would like to thank the many thoughtful caregivers during her time of need, and finally Compassionate Care Hospice for their respectful and attentive care during her final weeks. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnram seyfuneralhome.com
