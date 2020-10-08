Joan Elsie Jenkins
Joan Elsie Jenkins, age 83, of Ogunquit, ME and Lake Glenwood, NJ passed away peacefully at the Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. Joan grew up in Belleville, raised her five children in Long Valley and Vernon, and split her time between NJ and ME for the past 20 years. Joan was a homemaker, bookkeeper for the family business, and a lifelong learner. Joan volunteered at Vernon Township schools and was a regular at school committee meetings. She worked for the town of Wells, ME adult education program for many years.
Joan had a unique talent for interior design, and her homes provided a source of visual interest for each new visitor. She was a rockhound and lover of found objects who enjoyed collecting and displaying shells from the NJ and Maine beaches. Most of all, Joan loved her family and was happiest hosting family gatherings and talking late into the night.
The daughter of the late George C. Ziegler and Dorothy L. Altrath, Joan was predeceased by her husband, Clifford Jenkins and her son, Jeffrey Jenkins in 2017, and her sister, Adele Seaman in 2018. Joan is survived by her brother, George Ziegler, and her children, Kim Parrish, Donald Jenkins, Eric Jenkins and his wife, Christine, and Tara Bates and her husband, Randall. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Caitlin Plough, Deven Parrish, Lara Jenkins, Keara Jenkins, and Isabel and Wyatt Bates.
Online condolences may be offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.