WANTAGE - Joan F. Van Iderstine, age 86, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her residence after a long illness.
Born in The Bronx, New York, Joan lived in Little Ferry for 36 years before moving to Sussex County 33 years ago. She had been employed as an accountant for Clear Channel Radio in Newton before her retirement. Joan also had taught ceramics for 34 years at Pleasant Acres Campground. While at the campground, she touched so many lives with her love, and all the children called her "grandma" while she was there.
Joan had been a former member of the Little Ferry Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, member and past president of the Little Ferry PTA, a Little Ferry Girl Scout leader, and was active in fund raising for the and the Hemophilia Foundation. She was a member and past vice president of the Hardyston Seniors, former member and past treasurer of the Sussex Over 50 Club, and a member of St. Jude's Senior Group.
Joan was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Walter D. Van Iderstine Sr. in 2007; her great-grandson, Jaxson Wilson; her parents, Sophie and James Mulligan; her sisters, Gladys Brennan and Florence Suess; and her brothers, John, Thomas, and Robert Mulligan. Joan is survived by her son, Walter D. Van Iderstine, Jr. and his partner, Jim Warner; her daughters, Linda Lenkiewicz and her husband Edward, and Shirley Keenan and her husband Jack; her grandchildren, Lisa Van Iderstine and her fiance Peter Domanski, Jennifer D'Arco and her husband Sal, Kim Tharaldsen and her husband Anders, Cindy Menzel and her husband Kris, Billy Van Iderstine and his wife Jamie, Michael Keenan and his girlfriend Nicole Start, and Nadine Wilson and her husband Michael; her great-grandchildren, Michael, Mia, Aaron, Thomas, Angelica, Emma, Kristina, Ava, Kayla, Faith and Jordan; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to the current government health restrictions, private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, NJ. A memorial graveside service will be held in the near future at Maple Grove Park Cemetery in Hackensack.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joan's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Please check the funeral home website for updates. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 26, 2020