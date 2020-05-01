Home

Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Joan K. McHugh


1939 - 2020
Joan K. McHugh Obituary
MONTAGUE - Joan K. McHugh, age 81, of Montague, passed away April 28, 2020, in Newton.
She was born Feb. 15, 1939, in Englewood, the daughter of Fredrick and Henrietta Olsomer Ray. Joan co-owned and operated Tri-State Steel Fabricators in Hainesville with her late husband, Michael. She was a faithful member of St. James R.C. Church, Montague, a member of the Montague Seniors, the Sandyston Seniors and the Montague Crafters Club.
Joan married Michael E. McHugh who predeceased her. She is survived by her two sons, Thomas McHugh and his wife, Maureen, of Hainesville, and Michael McHugh and his wife, Tracy, of Montague; and her daughter, Colleen George, of Matamoras, Pa. Joan is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Kathleen, Richard, Thomas, Michele, Karlene, and Melissa; and her loving 12 great-grandchildren; five nephews; and one niece. She was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Pawson.
Due to the health crisis, with love and respect to Joan's family and friends, services will be private at this time. Interment will take place at the Montague Reformed Church Cemetery in Montague.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, N.Y. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 1, 2020
