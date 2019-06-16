FRANKFORD -- Joan Lynn Godowsky, 78, the beloved wife of Donald R. Godowsky, died peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Frankford. Born Joan Lynn Asay in Paterson, Mrs. Godowsky lived in Lincoln Park and Villas for 15 years before moving to Hardyston in early 2014. For most of her working life she was a waitress at Gabriel's Restaurant in Wayne, spending more than 20 years there before retiring to Cape May. She enjoyed taking long rides with friends and family, weekends at casinos, and any and every opportunity life provided to be with friends and family. Mrs. Godowsky is survived by her children, Donald Godowsky, of Wayne, Mark Godowsky, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Michael Godowsky, of Hamburg, Carolyn Montano, of West Milford, and Christopher Godowsky, of Franklin; her grandchildren, Donald, Dana, Ashley, Rachel, Jessica, Jayden, Kyla and Kyri; and her great-grandchildren, Devon, Tyler, Talia, and Damon. She was the mother-in-law of Angela Adams, Dawn Godowsky and Edward Montano, and lifelong friend of Tina Gabriel. Private arrangements and online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 16, 2019