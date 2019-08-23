|
MILFORD, Pa. -- Joan M. Dahl, 79, of Milford, Pa., passed away at the Belle Reve Senior Living Center Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Richard and Margaret (Gilhooley) Murphy, Joan grew up there before moving to Vernon, N.J., where she was a longtime resident. Joan retired to Naples, Fla., and settled in Milford two years ago. She was a loving mother and proud grandmother. Predeceased by her husband, James Dahl, and sister, Catherine Dignan, Joan is survived by her sons, James and his wife, Cheryl, of Vernon, and John Dahl, of Naples, Fla.; daughter, Patricia Rotun and her husband, John, of Vernon; sisters, Helen Murphy, of Vernon, Mary Maresca, of Moutainside, N.J., and Claire Elleo, also of Vernon; as well as four loving grandchildren, Alicia, Casey, Lucas and Eric. Joan is also survived by her many nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Charlie. Visitation for Joan will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church in Highland Lakes, N.J. The funeral will be from the funeral home at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the () or the (). Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 23, 2019