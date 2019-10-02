|
HOPATCONG - Joan M. Nichols, of Hopatcong, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at St. Clare's Hospital Dover Campus surrounded by her loving family. She was 75 years old.
Joan was born Dec. 17, 1943, in Dover, to the late William and the late Lillian (Salley) Lamerton. Mrs. Nichols was employed by the Borough of Hopatcong in many capacities. She worked as a crossing guard and a special police officer and as an assistant to the purchasing agent.
She enjoyed traveling, trips to the casino and the Farm and Horse Show but most importantly, Joan loved spending time with her devoted family.
Joan is survived by her devoted sons, John and Dana; her cherished grandchildren, Joseph P., Timothy P. and Tyler; and her siblings, June Chase and Orin Lamerton. She was predeceased by her husband, Timothy P. in 2008; her son, Timothy P. in 1967; and her grandson, Daniel K. in 2017.
Joan's Life Celebration will include a memorial service to be announced by the family at a later date. All services were entrusted to the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing. For additional information or to share a fond memory of Joan, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 2, 2019