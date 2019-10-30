|
LAFAYETTE - Joan M. Polanski, 79, of Lafayette, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon.
Joan was born and raised in Jersey City, moved to North Arlington, then to Lafayette in 1972. She worked for Western Electric in Kearny until 1960 when she left to raise her family. In 1980 Joan began her career as an administrative assistant for Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church in Branchville, She retired from this position in 2016. She was a longtime member of Our Lady Queen of Peace and loved helping and supporting her community.
Joan also enjoyed traveling to Lake George and Key West, and taking trips to Arizona and Kansas to visit her sons.
Joan was predeceased by her parents, Rudolph and Margaret (Whelan) Tomchuk; and her sister, Anita Tomchuk on Feb. 26, 2018. She is survived by her sons, John Polanski, of Lafayette, James Polanski, of Leawood, Kan., and Joseph Polanski, of Lafayette.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church, 209 US Highway 206, Branchville. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum in North Arlington.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 30, 2019