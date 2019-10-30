Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wood Funeral Home
16 Main St
Branchville, NJ 07826
(973) 948-3030
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wood Funeral Home
16 Main St
Branchville, NJ 07826
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church
209 US Highway 206
Branchville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Polanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Polanski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. Polanski Obituary
LAFAYETTE - Joan M. Polanski, 79, of Lafayette, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon.
Joan was born and raised in Jersey City, moved to North Arlington, then to Lafayette in 1972. She worked for Western Electric in Kearny until 1960 when she left to raise her family. In 1980 Joan began her career as an administrative assistant for Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church in Branchville, She retired from this position in 2016. She was a longtime member of Our Lady Queen of Peace and loved helping and supporting her community.
Joan also enjoyed traveling to Lake George and Key West, and taking trips to Arizona and Kansas to visit her sons.
Joan was predeceased by her parents, Rudolph and Margaret (Whelan) Tomchuk; and her sister, Anita Tomchuk on Feb. 26, 2018. She is survived by her sons, John Polanski, of Lafayette, James Polanski, of Leawood, Kan., and Joseph Polanski, of Lafayette.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church, 209 US Highway 206, Branchville. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum in North Arlington.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now