BYRAM - Joan Marie Hall (Kinsley) of Byram Township, passed away Jan. 20, 2020, at the age of 83 from a long illness. She was surrounded by loved ones.
Born and raised in Staten Island, N.Y., she moved to the Cranberry Lake section of Byram in 1973. Her door was always open to family, friends and anyone in need.
She earned her undergraduate degree from Mt. Saint Vincent College, her New Jersey teaching certificate from Montclair State University and went on to earn her master's degree in Education from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Joan taught for Mount Olive High School for many years before retiring in 1991.
She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Michael's Parish in Netcong, where she was a perpetual adoration adorer, member of the rosary alter society, and taught religious education.
She was predeceased by her husband, David Edward Hall in 2010, as well as her grandson, Seth Hall, and her granddaughter, Faith O'Brien. Joan is survived by her loving children, Diane and Phil Lorello, of Satellite Beach, Fla., David and Lisa Hall, of Pittstown, Margaret Fleck, of Fredon, Judi and John O'Brien, of Mt. Bethel, Pa., John and Dana Hall, of Byram, Mark and Charity Hall, of Byram, Mary and Richard Dean, of Byram, Gerard and Deborah Hall, of Lafayette, and Col. Joseph and Tammy Hall, of Colorado Springs, Colo. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren as well as her sister, Brenda Hamilton, of Staten Island, N.Y.
A private family visitation will be held. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Netcong.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her memory to or to the .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 22, 2020