|
|
RUTLAND, Vt. - JoAnn Cahill Hennecke, 64, of Rutland, Vt., after an intensive struggle with frontotemporal dementia, passed peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
JoAnn was born in the Bronx, N.Y., to Dennis and Josephine Cahill. Joann grew up in Tappan, N.Y. She married Larry Hennecke in 1978 and they moved to Vernon, N.J., in 1983 where they raised a family. JoAnn worked as a mother, a banquet waitress, and a civil servant throughout her life. In 2011, JoAnn, a lifelong learner, attained her associate's degree in liberal arts.
JoAnn's proudest achievements were the raising of her two children, Craig and Jenn. JoAnn was a loving mother who was supportive and engaged in their upbringing. She adored being a grandmother to Jack and Max, her two grandsons, who served as the light of her life.
JoAnn enjoyed the music of James Taylor, and would exemplify the song "You've Got a Friend" throughout her life. She was a social and generous woman who made friends everywhere she went. She was also known for her deep love of pug dogs, adopting and rescuing them throughout her life. She fought hard to protect her community from toxic waste in the mid-80s, joining with other community members to protest an EPA plan to dump radium-contaminated soil in Vernon. This was just one of many ways Joann continued to show up in life, arm-in-arm with her neighbors and friends, working towards a better world.
JoAnn was a crafter who enjoyed making Halloween costumes for her children and grandchildren. She would design beautiful chocolate houses to gift to friends. JoAnn enjoyed her trips to Vermont with Larry where they would relax at a small bed and breakfast and spend their days hiking the Green Mountains.
Joann was predeceased by her husband, Larry, and is now remembered by her daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Chris of Vermont; son, Craig and his wife, Megan, of Oregon; and brother, Dennis and his wife, Margert, of New York. She is also remembered by extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Special thanks to the staff of The Meadows at East Mountain as well as the VNA Hospice nurses who provided JoAnn comfort and ease in her final year.
She requested no service. Her family requests that you hold her in your hearts and remember all the laughs you shared together.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at https://www.theaftd.org/.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 17, 2020