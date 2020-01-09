|
|
GAINESBORO, Tenn. - JoAnn Condit, 72, of Gainesboro, Tenn., passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 17, 1947, in Sussex, N.J., to the late Albert "Bill" Vealey and Etta Vealey. She was married to the late Douglas E. Condit. She was a waitress, and a member of the Burristown Assembly of God.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Vealey. Survivors include two sons, Michael Klecha, of Spring Hill, Fla., and Christopher Klecha, of Spring Hill, Fla.; four grandchildren, Steven Klecha, Noah Klecha, Garrett Klecha, and Kaylee Klecha-Sofranek, all of Spring Hill, Fla.; two brothers, Rev. Albert Vealey Jr., of Quincy, Fla., and Rick Vealey, of Gainesboro, Tenn.; and two sisters, Judy Bogert, of Melbourne, Fla., and Sherri Elston, of Cromwell, Conn.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 9, 2020