Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
SPARTA - Joann Haney Demarest, 65, of Sparta died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at home.
Born in Newton, Joann was raised in Frankford Township and lived in Lafayette prior to moving to Sparta in 1994. Joann was a customer service representative for the former J.C.Penney catalog store in Hampton Township for 18 years prior to her retirement in early 2000. Joann was a past member of the Lafayette Fire Department Auxiliary and of the American Legion Post 132 of Franklin. She was also past county president of the American Legion.
She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Rose Mary Haney; and her son, Christopher Demarest, in 1983. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, David "Dick" Demarest, of Sparta; two brothers, Robert Haney, of Frankford, and Stanley Haney, of Wantage; a sister, Barbara Spurr, of Sandyston; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Price, of Staunton, Va., and Caroline Kitchcart, of Florida; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, with interment to follow in the Vaughan Cemetery in Sparta. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, with a 7:30 p.m. American Legion service, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 157, P.O. Box 536, Branchville, NJ 07826 or to the American Legion Post 132, 1 Legion Place, Franklin, NJ 07416. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 3, 2019
