MILFORD, Pa. - Joann Lynn, 76, of Milford, Pa., passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Belle Reve Senior Living Center, Milford, Pa. She was an office worker for AT&T and she also spent five years working with radio station WDHA. She was a long time member of the North Jersey Whiz Skiers. The daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Yezerchak) Lynn, was born on July 26, 1942, in Passaic, N.J. Joann leaves behind her son, Joseph Faranetta and daughter, Lauren Faranetta; five grandchildren, Kevin, Dawn, Stephen, Tyler and Brandon; six great-grandchildren, Andrew, Bentley, Connor, Dylan, Maverick and Dakota; her sister, Rosemary Latta; and nephews, Mike, Ric and Jimmy. Cremation was private at the convenience to the family at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford Township, Pa. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). Arrangements made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 26, 2019